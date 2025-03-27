Putin ‘Will Die Soon,’ Claims Zelensky Amid Health Speculations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made a bold assertion regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating on Wednesday, March 26, that the Russian leader "will die soon." Zelensky expressed his belief that Putin’s demise would mark the end of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Zelensky's remarks come amid widespread speculation about Putin’s allegedly deteriorating health, as well as discussions surrounding a Black Sea ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States between the two nations. The ceasefire negotiations reportedly involved a precondition set by Russia, requiring the U.S. to assist in lifting several Western sanctions and restrictions on Russian food, fertilizer, and shipping companies.

Expressing concerns over these developments, Zelensky warned, "It is very important that America does not help Putin to get out of this global isolation now. I believe that this is dangerous. This is one of the most dangerous moments."

Speculations on Putin’s Health Persist

Zelensky's statement regarding Putin’s mortality has reignited speculations about the Russian leader’s health. While no official details have been disclosed, various reports suggest that Putin may be dealing with serious medical conditions.

Rumors about his health intensified after he remained out of public view for nearly two weeks. Upon his return, observers noted visible tremors in his hands and legs, a frail appearance, and instances where he appeared to clutch his wrist close to his body. These signs have fueled unverified claims linking Putin to ailments such as Parkinson’s disease, motor neurone disease, or even cancer.

Former MI6 chief Sir Richard Dearlove previously speculated, "There is something fundamentally wrong with him medically… Probably Parkinson’s, which of course has different representations, different variations, different seriousness."

Past video footage has further fueled speculation. During a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Putin was seen gripping a table throughout the discussion, leading analysts to suggest he might have a neurological disorder. In another instance, he appeared to clutch his fist tightly during a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, while separate footage showed his legs twitching uncontrollably at a public event.

Additionally, reports have suggested that Putin may be battling a rapidly progressing cancer or a brain tumor. Despite these persistent claims, the Kremlin has consistently dismissed all rumors surrounding Putin’s health.