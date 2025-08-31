Putin’s Tianjin Arrival Sets Stage for SCO Summit Amid US Tariff Squeeze

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and other leaders for the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin starting today. The mega meeting comes as US President Donald Trump’s tariff squeeze tests China, India, and Russia, pushing the bloc to signal a united front.

This is PM Modi’s first visit to China in seven years, his last trip in 2018 coming after the Ladakh standoff. With India-US ties fraying and New Delhi and Beijing attempting to patch up the roadblocks, the summit carries added weight. Turkey, a key NATO member, and Pakistan will also be a part of the high-stake huddle.

Putin Arrives in Tianjin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in China for the SCO Summit, declaring that Moscow and Beijing are “united in strengthening BRICS,” of which India is also a member, to address global challenges. He stressed their joint opposition to “discriminatory sanctions,” arguing that such measures undermine the socio-economic development of member states and the broader international community.

Modi’s Warm Welcome in China

PM Modi arrived in Tianjin on Saturday evening after wrapping up his two-day Japan visit. He was welcomed with a unique cultural reception, as Chinese artists played Indian classical instruments like the sitar, santoor, and tabla, while a group of Chinese performers presented Bharatanatyam.

At his hotel, a large gathering of the Indian diaspora greeted him with chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram,” creating a vibrant atmosphere to mark his arrival.

Bilateral Talks with Xi and Putin

On Sunday, PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold two bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the SCO summit. This will be followed by talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin the next day.

The engagements come as India grapples with US tariff hikes and pressure over its Russian oil imports.

Call with Ukraine’s Zelenskiy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also had a telephone conversation with the President of Ukraine, H.E. Mr Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

President Zelenskyy shared his perspective on the recent developments related to Ukraine.

Prime Minister Modi thanked President Zelenskyy and reaffirmed India’s steadfast and consistent position for a peaceful settlement of the conflict and support for efforts aimed at the earliest restoration of peace.

Modi reiterated India’s commitment to extend all possible support in this regard.

The leaders also reviewed progress in the India-Ukraine bilateral partnership and discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

They agreed to remain in touch.

The conversation came a day before PM Modi is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin at the SCO Summit in Tianjin.

Also Read: Modi Joins Putin & Jinping at China Summit: India’s Shift Amid Trump’s Tariff Threat