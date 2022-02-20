Queen Elizabeth II Tests Positive for Covid-19

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild and cold- symptoms.

According to reports, the queen intends to continue with light duties at her Windsor Castle residence over the week.

The news comes after Prince Charles, the queen's eldest son and heir, tested positive on February 10, two days after meeting his mother at Windsor.

She resumed in-person audiences at the castle last week, but complained to one attendee of suffering from stiffness and was photographed holding a walking stick.

The palace has previously confirmed the queen has received three jabs of the coronavirus vaccine.

Nationwide celebrations to mark the queen's Platinum Jubilee are due to be held in June.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the queen reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on February 6. On the eve of the 70th anniversary of her accession on February 6, the monarch held a reception for locals at Sandringham, her estate in eastern England.