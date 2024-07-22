Rahat Fateh Ali Khan 'Not Arrested' In Dubai; Singer Clarifies

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, one of Pakistan's most popular and highest-paid singers, dismissed reports of his arrest in Dubai in a video posted on X. Terming reports of his arrest false, the singer urged his fans to not fall for baseless rumours.
"I am Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, your Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. I came here (to Dubai) to record songs... Everything is fine. I request you not to pay any attention to disgusting rumours. These reports are not true," he said in the video.
The caption along with the video read, "News circulating regarding the arrest of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is fake and baseless. Regards Team RFAK."
It may be noted that reports started to circulate claiming the singer had been arrested in Dubai over a defamation complaint filed by his former manager Salman Ahmed. This was after Khan reportedly fired Ahmed a few months earlier after a dispute between the two.
"You are my power. My audience and fans are my power. After god, my fans are my power," Khan further said in the video message.
Earlier this year, the 49-year-old singer was the centre of a controversy when a video surfaced on social media showing him assaulting a disciple. The incident led to King Charles' British Asian Trust breaking all ties with him.
The Pakistani singer received a lot of online flak over his actions but chose to defend himself stating that he played the role of a father to Naveed - the disciple. He also justified his actions as disciplinary measures against Naveed over the latter's misbehaviour.