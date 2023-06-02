Rahul Gandhi Says Muslim League Is Secular During US Visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is on a 10-day tour of the United States said that the Muslim League is a "completely secular party" while speaking in Washington DC.
Rahul Gandhi was addressing a gathering of journalists for an interaction session at the National Press Club in Washington DC on Thursday when he made the comments.
In response to a question on the Congress' alliance with the Muslim League in Kerala, Rahul Gandhi said, "Muslim League is a completely secular party, there is nothing non-secular about them. I think the person (reporter) hasn't studied the Muslim League."
Rahul Gandhi was taking questions from journalists during a free-wheeling conversation at the National Press Club.
Batting a question from ANI on the Opposition unity in India, Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress is in constant talks with all the opposition parties in a bid to unify all of them. "Quite a lot of good work is happening" in that regard, he said.
Rahul Gandhi said, "The opposition is pretty well united, and it's getting more & more united. We are having conversations with all the Opposition (parties). I think quite a lot of good work is happening there. It's a complicated discussion because there are spaces where we are competing with the Opposition. So a bit of give and take is required. But I am confident that it (a grand Opposition alliance against the BJP at the Centre) will happen."
It may be noted that Rahul Gandhi is on a 10-day visit to the United States where he is set to visit San Fransico, Washington DC and New York. Earlier on Thursday, he spoke at the Stanford University where he said that he was the first person to receive a “maximum sentence for defamation” and he had never imagined that he would be disqualified from the Lok Sabha when he had joined politics two decades ago.