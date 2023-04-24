Renowned Pak-Canadian Author Tarek Fatah Dead at 73

Born in Pakistan’s Karachi, before emigrating to Canada in 1987, Fatah was an award-winning reporter, columnist, and radio and television commentator, both in Canada and abroad, with a huge social media following.

It is pertinent to mention that Fatah was a political activist, a fierce defender of human rights, and a staunch opponent of religious fanaticism in any form.

Known to be a secular Muslim, Fatah authored many books including ‘The Jew is Not My Enemy: Unveiling the Myths that Fuel Muslim Anti-Semitism’ and ‘Chasing a Mirage: The Tragic Illusion of an Islamic State’.

Moreover, he was a fierce critic of Pakistan and an advocate for the Baloch separatist movement, fighting for an independent Balochistan state.

Meanwhile, “The Kashmir Files” director Vivek Agnihotri expressed his condolences on the author’s demise.

"There was one and only @TarekFatah- daring, funny, knowledgable, sharp thinker, great orator and a fearless fighter. Tarek, my brother, it was a delight to have you as a close friend. Will you be able to rest in peace? Om Shanti,” he tweeted.