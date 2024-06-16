"Risk of Being hacked...", Elon Musk Calls for Elimination of EVMs

Kennedy further expressed that jurisdictions without a paper trail are vulnerable to potential interference, advocating a return to paper ballots to safeguard the integrity of elections.

The Puerto Rican elections commission has announced a review of its contract with Dominion Voting Systems, following discrepancies in vote tallies caused by a software malfunction. Dominion Voting Systems, previously embroiled in a defamation lawsuit against Fox News, settled for nearly $800 million after false claims about rigging the 2020 election. These accusations resulted in significant harm to Dominion and its employees, including threats and harassment.