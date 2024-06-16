"Risk of Being hacked...", Elon Musk Calls for Elimination of EVMs

CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk recently advocated for the elimination of electronic voting machines (EVMs), citing concerns over their susceptibility to hacking by either humans or artificial intelligence.
Taking to 'X', Elon Musk wrote, "We should eliminate electronic voting machines. The risk of being hacked by humans or AI, while small, is still too high."
Musk shared these views in response to a post on 'X' by US presidential contender Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who highlighted irregularities in Puerto Rico's recent primary elections involving electronic voting machines. Kennedy underscored the importance of having a paper trail to identify and correct such issues, emphasizing the need for secure and transparent elections.
Kennedy further expressed that jurisdictions without a paper trail are vulnerable to potential interference, advocating a return to paper ballots to safeguard the integrity of elections.
The Puerto Rican elections commission has announced a review of its contract with Dominion Voting Systems, following discrepancies in vote tallies caused by a software malfunction. Dominion Voting Systems, previously embroiled in a defamation lawsuit against Fox News, settled for nearly $800 million after false claims about rigging the 2020 election. These accusations resulted in significant harm to Dominion and its employees, including threats and harassment.
Overall, Musk and Kennedy's statements reflect growing concerns over the security of electronic voting systems and the advocacy for more reliable methods, such as paper ballots, to ensure the integrity of democratic processes.