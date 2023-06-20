Rousing Welcome Awaits PM Modi In US; Indian Diaspora Expresses Excitement

The Indian diaspora in the United States is preparing a colorful and vibrant welcome for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of his first historic State visit.
At the Ved Mandir in New Jersey, the area's oldest Hindu temple, a group of Modi followers gathered to handcraft a 20 feet long floral garland. They chose the Tricolor as the theme for the garland and is looking forward to welcoming PM Modi at the United States.
Volunteers involved in preparing the garland include children and adults of all age groups.The flowers were freshly picked from nearby farms sourced by the community. Each flower was then handpicked, trimmed and set in the garland.
Children were also seen making the Indian flag to welcome him. Meanwhile, women danced and rehearsed in Richmond to prepare for their performance during the PM's visit.
Singer Falguni Shah, a Grammy Award-winning Indian-American singer, who has penned a song on Millets with PM Modi, said that she and the entire Indian diaspora was "beyond excited" for his upcoming visit to the US.
"We are overjoyed that our Indian Prime Minister is coming to the US," said Mumbai-born singer-songwriter, the face of the Indian diaspora in New York in an interaction with media.
PM Modi is visiting the United States at the invitation of President Joe Biden from June 20-24. During his official visit, the Prime Minister will lead a 9th edition of International Yoga Day on June 21 at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
On June 22, he will travel to Washington DC, where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House and meet President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue. President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening.
On June 23, the Prime Minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In addition to official engagements, the Prime Minister is scheduled to have several curated interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian Diaspora.
The Prime Minister is also expected to meet business leaders of 20 top American companies.
From June 24-25, PM Modi will travel to Cairo to pay a state visit to Egypt.