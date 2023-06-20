Rousing Welcome Awaits PM Modi In US; Indian Diaspora Expresses Excitement

At the Ved Mandir in New Jersey, the area's oldest Hindu temple, a group of Modi followers gathered to handcraft a 20 feet long floral garland. They chose the Tricolor as the theme for the garland and is looking forward to welcoming PM Modi at the United States.

Volunteers involved in preparing the garland include children and adults of all age groups.The flowers were freshly picked from nearby farms sourced by the community. Each flower was then handpicked, trimmed and set in the garland.