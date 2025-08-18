Rubio’s Remarks Revive Questions on US Role in India-Pakistan Ceasefire

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday said that Washington closely monitors developments between Pakistan and India “every single day”, while underlining the complexities of achieving and maintaining ceasefires in global conflict zones.

Speaking to NBC News’ Meet The Press on the Ukraine war, Rubio said the difficulty lies not only in reaching a ceasefire but in sustaining it. “The only way to have a ceasefire is for both sides to agree to stop firing at one another. And the Russians just haven't agreed to that. Beyond reaching a ceasefire, one of the complications is maintaining it. I mean, every single day we keep an eye on what's happening between Pakistan and India, what's happening between Cambodia and Thailand,” Rubio said, according to PTI.

The Secretary of State stressed that ceasefires “can fall apart very quickly”, especially in protracted wars such as the three-and-a-half-year-long conflict in Ukraine. He clarified that Washington was not aiming for a “permanent ceasefire” but for a broader peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. “What we’re aiming for here is a peace deal so there’s not a war now and there’s not a war in the future,” he added.

Rubio also referred to the India-Pakistan conflict in a separate interview with Fox Business, saying: “We are very fortunate and blessed and should be thankful to have a President who has made peace and the achievement of peace a priority of his administration. We’ve seen it in Cambodia and Thailand. We’ve seen it in India-Pakistan,” echoing a claim made by former US President Donald Trump in the past.

In New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a discussion in Parliament on Operation Sindoor, dismissed suggestions of any foreign role in securing a ceasefire with Pakistan. “No leader of any country had asked India to stop Operation Sindoor,” he stated. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also reiterated that there was no third-party intervention in reaching a ceasefire with Pakistan.

