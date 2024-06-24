Russia: Gunmen Kill Priest, Cops In 'Coordinated' Attacks On Worship Sites; 9 Dead, Many Injured

The head of the Dagestan Republic, Sergey Melikov, released a statement on Telegram, saying, "Unknown persons made attempts to destabilize the social situation. Dagestan police officers stood in their way. According to preliminary information, there are victims among them." Melikov noted that the identities of the attackers are being established, an operational headquarters has been created, and a counter-operation plan, "Interception," is being carried out. He urged people to remain calm, stating, "Panic and fear are what they were counting on... They won't get this from Dagestanis!"