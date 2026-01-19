Russia, India Among Several Countries Invited to "Trump United Nations"

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to join the United States President Donald Trump’s proposed “Board of Peace” with Moscow examining the initiative and seeking more clarification from Washington, according to the Kremlin on Monday.

“We are studying the details of the ‘Board of Peace’ proposal. We hope to have contacts with the US to clarify the details on it,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

Russia also commented on recent remarks by President Trump regarding Greenland, saying it was analysing the situation and describing the developments as “disturbing”.

The proposed “Board of Peace”, which has been described by critics as Trump’s version of the United Nations, is aimed initially at addressing the Gaza conflict, before expanding its mandate to cover other global disputes. According to a draft charter cited in media reports, the body would be chaired for life by Donald Trump.

Several countries, including India, have received invitations to join the initiative. India has not yet responded to the invitation, which reportedly focuses on conflict resolution beginning with Gaza and later extending to broader international issues.

According to reports, Trump has so far invited countries such as India, Hungary, Jordan, Greece, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Cyprus, Canada, Turkey, Egypt, Paraguay, Argentina and Albania to be part of the proposed body. Overall, invitations are said to have been extended to around 60 countries.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has accepted the invitation, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto confirmed on Sunday. Orbán is considered one of Trump’s closest allies in Europe.

The draft charter of the Board of Peace has also drawn attention for proposing a financial contribution of USD 1 billion for countries seeking permanent membership. As per the draft, member states would ordinarily serve a term of up to three years, subject to renewal by the chair. However, this limit would not apply to countries contributing more than USD 1 billion in cash within the first year of the charter’s implementation. It remains unclear whether the payment would be mandatory for all participating countries.

The proposal has attracted criticism internationally. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly expressed concern that the details had not been coordinated with Israel. A diplomat quoted by Reuters described the initiative as a “Trump United Nations”, arguing that it disregards the fundamental principles of the UN Charter.

As reactions continue to emerge, Moscow said it would assess the proposal carefully and engage with the United States to better understand the structure and intent of the proposed body.