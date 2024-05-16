Russia President Putin Arrives In China For 2-Day State Visit

This visit marks the fourth in-person meeting between Xi and Putin since the invasion, and Putin's second trip to Beijing in that period. Xi visited Moscow in 2023 after beginning his new term as China's president. According to the Kremlin, the two leaders are expected to sign several bilateral agreements and celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations at a "gala event," as described by Chinese state media. Additionally, Putin will visit Harbin, the capital of China's north-eastern Heilongjiang province bordering Russia's Far East, to attend trade and cooperation forums.