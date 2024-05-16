Russia President Putin Arrives In China For 2-Day State Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in China on Thursday morning for a two-day state visit, highlighting the strengthening relations between Moscow and Beijing amidst ongoing tensions with the West, according to CNN. This trip marks Putin's first international visit since starting a new term as Russia's president last week.
Putin's arrival in Beijing came shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced he would suspend all upcoming international trips as his forces defend against Russian advances in the north-eastern Kharkiv region. CNN reports that discussions between Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will address the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the war in Gaza, along with expanding trade, security, and energy ties.
In an interview with Chinese state media Xinhua before the trip, Putin lauded the "unprecedented level of strategic partnership" between Russia and China. He mentioned that the leaders aim to "strengthen foreign policy coordination" and enhance cooperation in "industry and high-tech, outer space and peaceful uses of nuclear energy, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and other innovative sectors." Putin also commended China's "approaches to resolving the crisis in Ukraine."
Beijing has maintained a stance of 'neutrality' in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, calling for peace talks that consider both sides' positions, and has not condemned Russia's invasion. Since the start of the conflict, Xi and Putin have continued to bolster their diplomatic, trade, and security ties. Trade between the two nations surged to record levels last year as many countries imposed sanctions aimed at depleting Russia's war resources.
This visit marks the fourth in-person meeting between Xi and Putin since the invasion, and Putin's second trip to Beijing in that period. Xi visited Moscow in 2023 after beginning his new term as China's president. According to the Kremlin, the two leaders are expected to sign several bilateral agreements and celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations at a "gala event," as described by Chinese state media. Additionally, Putin will visit Harbin, the capital of China's north-eastern Heilongjiang province bordering Russia's Far East, to attend trade and cooperation forums.