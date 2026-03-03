Russia Says US-Israel War On Iran Could Trigger Nuclear Arms Race Across Middle East

Moscow on Tuesday issued a sharp warning over the escalating conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran, cautioning that the military campaign could backfire by accelerating nuclear ambitions in West Asia instead of containing them

According to a report, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov argued that the offensive against Tehran risks strengthening hardline voices within Iran who may now push more aggressively for nuclear weapons capability. According to him, such a development would directly contradict Washington’s stated objective of preventing nuclear proliferation.

The United States, under President Donald Trump, has justified the joint military action with Israel by alleging that Tehran was moving closer to developing atomic weapons, an accusation repeatedly rejected by Iranian authorities. The conflict intensified dramatically after targeted strikes reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, triggering widespread retaliation and drawing multiple regional actors into the crisis.

Lavrov suggested that military pressure often produces the opposite of its intended effect. He noted that nations observing the conflict may conclude that possessing nuclear weapons offers deterrence against external attacks. “Those without such capabilities become vulnerable,” he indicated, warning that this perception could drive both Iran and neighbouring Arab states toward pursuing their own nuclear programmes.

He further cautioned that the broader non-proliferation framework could come under severe strain if the fighting continues. According to the Russian foreign minister, an expanding nuclear competition in the region would destabilise global security architecture and weaken decades of international efforts aimed at limiting the spread of atomic weapons.

Moscow maintains that it has not seen credible proof confirming that Iran is actively developing nuclear arms. Russia has consistently advocated diplomatic engagement over military confrontation in dealing with Tehran’s nuclear activities.

Israel, widely believed by analysts to possess nuclear capabilities, has maintained a longstanding policy of ambiguity, neither officially acknowledging nor denying such status. The current hostilities, however, have renewed debate over strategic balances in the region.

The Kremlin has also underscored Russia’s strategic relationship with Iran, which has deepened in recent years amid shifting geopolitical alignments in the Middle East. Tehran remains a key partner for Moscow, particularly after the fall of former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad in late 2024, a development that altered the regional power equation and reduced Russia’s foothold in Syria.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has strongly condemned the killing of Khamenei, describing it as an act that would further inflame regional instability. The Kremlin reiterated its call for an immediate halt to military operations and urged all sides to pursue dialogue.

According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, Putin held discussions with leaders from Gulf nations earlier this week to assess the growing crisis. Moscow has indicated that it will relay concerns from Arab states to Tehran regarding retaliatory military strikes since the conflict erupted.

Despite the widening battlefield, Russian officials insist that diplomatic channels must remain open. They have signalled readiness to facilitate dialogue aimed at reducing tensions, though prospects for de-escalation appear uncertain as hostilities continue to spread across multiple fronts.