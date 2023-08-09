Russia Takes Down 2 Combat Drones Headed For Moscow

The Russian air defence system shot down two combat drones headed for the capital, said Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin adding that no injuries were reported, according to TASS News Agency.
Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel, "Two combat drones have attempted to fly to the city. Both were shot down by air defence systems, one in the Domodedovo area, and another one in the vicinity of Minskoye Highway. No injuries have been reported."
Russia's Defence Ministry later on reported a failed attempt by Ukraine to attack facilities in the Moscow Region by UAV. The two drones have been shot down by air defence systems, added the ministry.
A statement said, "An attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Moscow Region was thwarted during the night. Two drones were shot down by air defence systems."
TASS further reported quoting the ministry as saying that the attempted terrorist attack did not cause any casualties or damage.
It may be noted that the tensions between Russia and Ukraine started in 2014 but it escalated in 2022 after the former country started its special military operation in the latter country.
Earlier, Ukraine took down Soviet-era signs from a hilltop monument in Kyiv and replaced the hammed-and-sickle symbol with a trident coat of arms, as per CNN.
Kyiv this week changed the Soviet hammer and sickle sign to a trident, the Ukrainian coat of arms, on the shield of the Motherland Monument, which dominates the skyline of the capital.
“We believe that this change will be the beginning of a new stage in the revival of our culture and identity, the final rejection of Soviet and Russian symbols and narratives,” the Ukrainian culture ministry said. The week-long operation to dismantle the Russian insignia was finished on August 6, according to the ministry.
This comes in the midst of a conflict when the country has struggled to define its cultural identity in the face of Russian aggression, CNN reported.
The monument, a 102-meter-tall monolith that dominates its surroundings, is made of steel. The woman clutching the sword and the shield bearing the Soviet hammer and sickle was shown in the 1979-built monument.