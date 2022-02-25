Russia-Ukraine Conflict: UNSC to Vote on Draft Resolution

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will vote on a draft resolution on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The council will begin voting on the draft resolution at 3 pm. Washington is putting forward the resolution “with every expectation that Russia will use its veto” and in doing so, "they will underscore their isolation”.

The draft resolution will condemn, "in the strongest terms possible", Russia's aggression, invasion and violation of Ukraine's sovereignty. It also requires Russia to immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw its forces.

UNSC resolution is just a first step, a “precursor” to action expected to take place in the coming days in the UN General Assembly, where on Wednesday several countries took the podium to condemn Russia's actions in Ukraine, even before the dramatic escalation and invasion.

Meanwhile, India is yet to take a stand on the resolution which is to be presented before the UNSC on Friday for voting.

India’s foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that India would take a final decision based on its final shape of the resolution.