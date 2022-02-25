Russia-Ukraine War: 137 Civilians Dead, Several Injured

137 civilians including 10 military officers have been killed and around 316 people have been injured so far in the Russian invasion on Ukraine.

All border guards on the Zmiinyi Island in the Odesa region, which was taken over by Russia have been killed.

Ukraine has lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear site as a result of the invasion. The staff at the Chernobyl plant had been “taken hostage” when Russian troops seized the facility, a move the US termed “incredibly alarming”.

World leaders have decried the invasion. The United States (US) and its allies said they will block the assets of four large Russian banks, impose export controls and sanction oligarchs.

The countries on NATO’s eastern flank, especially the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have received the first batches of US military troops and equipment. China, meanwhile, continues its support of the Kremlin with its customs agency approving imports of wheat from all regions of Russia.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday ordered a full military mobilisation as his country faced a large-scale invasion by Russian troops. It is now forbidden for Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 years to leave the country's borders.