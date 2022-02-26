Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv Still under Ukrainian Control

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said that country capital Kyiv was still under Ukrainian control after Russia launched an invasion on it.

As per reports, small groups of Russian forces tried to infiltrate Kyiv and engaged in fighting with Ukrainian troops. Explosions and gunfire could be heard on Saturday in Kyiv, as Russian and Ukrainian forces battled for control of the city.

An army base in the capital was attacked, but Ukraine’s military said that attack was repelled.

A high-rise apartment building in the capital was also hit. There were no casualties; however extensive damage was caused on upper floors.

Ukrainian officials are urging the country’s citizens to help defend Kyiv against the Russian forces. As Russian military continues to advance in Ukraine, terrified have been forced to seek shelter underground. Around 1 lakh people have been displaced by the violence.