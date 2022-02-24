Russia-Ukraine War: Russia breaks Deadlock, Bombs Capital

At least seven persons have been killed and nine others are wounded by Russia’s attack on Ukraine. The casualties are the latest in a series of fast-paced developments that began when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced military operation in Ukraine on Thursday.

Following this, explosions were reported in several areas of Ukraine and air sirens went off in Kyiv, indicating that the capital city is under attack.

In the mean time, the Russian defence ministry said that Ukraine’s air bases and military infrastructure has been neutralised.

Hours after Putin announced the launch of a major offensive, Russian-backed separatists claimed control of two towns in the Luhansk region of Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared martial law in the country and Ukrainian foreign minister vowed to fight and defeat Russia.

Russian tanks and other heavy equipment crossed the frontier in several northern regions and peninsula of Crimea in the south.