Russian FM Warns Of World War III

As peace talks with Ukraine continue to fail, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday warned against an imminent World War III looming in the forefront of both the sides.

Lavrov, while speaking to the media, criticized Ukraine's approach to the peace talks.

"Goodwill has its limits. But if it isn't reciprocal, that doesn't help the negotiation process,” he said.

On the recent meeting between Russia and Ukraine, held in Istanbul, Turkey, Lavrov mentioned that Kyiv had presented a draft agreement which marked a departure from its previous stand.

Lavrov further asserted that Russia will continue to engage in negotiations with the team assigned by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He however added that Zelenskyy was only pretending on peace talks.

"He's a good actor," he said.

"If you watch attentively and read attentively what he says, you'll find a thousand contradictions," he further said.

With tensions rising, Lavrov warned that the danger of World War III is as real as it sounds.

"The danger is serious, it is real, you can't underestimate it," the Russian Foreign Minister quoted by The Moscow Times.

