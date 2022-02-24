Russian Invasion: Situation Aggravates in Ukraine, 40 Soldiers Dead

More than 40 Ukrainian soldiers and around 10 civilians have been dead so far in Russia’s invasion on Ukraine.

The casualties are the latest in a series of fast-paced developments that began when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced military operations in Ukraine on Thursday.

The ministry of defence of Ukraine had tweeted that the Ukrainian forces have shot down five Russian planes and one helicopter after the latter launched a military operation.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine martial law has been declared on all territories and people have been asked to stay indoors.

The conflicts started off when Ukrainian President Victor Yanukovych rejected an association agreement with the European Union (EU) in favour of closer ties with Moscow.

The protestors ousted him in what is known as the ‘Revolution of Dignity’. In return, Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and backed east Ukraine's separatist rebellion.

Russia again attacked Donbas in South-eastern Ukraine. Over 14,000 people have lost their lives in the armed conflict between the Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists.

Ukraine and the West accused Russia of deploying troops and sending weapons to the rebels.

However, Russia strongly criticized the United States (US) and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) for aiding Ukraine with weapons and joint military drills.

Ukraine wants to join the group of which the United States, the arch-rival of Russia, is a part. The NATO, too, is open to make Ukraine its member.

Before Putin’s announcement of attack, world leaders worked to maintain a united stance and vowed to impose tougher sanctions in the event of a full-fledged invasion.

Meanwhile, oil prices reached have the highest level in seven years following the explosions in Ukraine.

Ukraine airports have also been shut down temporarily and secured against potential Russian aircraft landings.

Russia too has closed its own airspace around the border to civilian access for the next four months.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, finance minister and cabinet secretary among other top government officials will meet today in New Delhi to discuss the Russia-Ukraine crisis.