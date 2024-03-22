Russian Onslaught Continues: Dozens Injured as Massive Missile Barrage Hits Kyiv

In a devastating assault on Thursday, Russia unleashed a barrage of missiles upon Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine, causing widespread destruction and injuring at least 13 individuals.
Despite the Ukrainian Air Force's successful interception of all 31 missiles aimed at the capital, debris from the intercepted projectiles rained down across the city, resulting in additional injuries and damage. Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported thus far.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the relentless attacks, describing them as "such terror continues every day and night. Footage shared on social media depicted firefighters battling flames engulfing buildings, highlighting the ongoing chaos and destruction.
The assault commenced in the early hours, with loud explosions reverberating through the city around 5 am local time, prompting residents to seek shelter in subway stations. The skies were illuminated by orange fireballs, believed to be the result of missile interceptions, as air-raid alerts subsided by sunrise, revealing the extent of the damage.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported fires ignited by missile debris in residential buildings and parking lots, with emergency responders deployed to assist victims. Several individuals were hospitalized, according to the city's military administration.
Photographs released by Ukrainian officials depicted scenes of devastation, including burned-out cars, shattered windows, and charred structures, underscoring the severity of the attack.
In the Podilskyi district, known for housing targeted industrial facilities, a plume of black smoke rose, indicating a direct hit. Klitschko confirmed a fire at a power substation in the area.
Thursday's assault coincided with ongoing ground attacks by Russian forces along the front line, stretching over 600 miles, further straining Ukraine's military resources. Despite pledges of a counteroffensive, Ukraine faces challenges in regaining the initiative, with crucial aid from Western allies pending in Congress.
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's recent visit to Kyiv aimed to reaffirm Washington's support for Ukraine and expedite the delivery of aid. However, delays in aid distribution have exacerbated Ukraine's vulnerability to Russian aggression.
The attack on Kyiv mirrors previous Russian tactics, involving overwhelming missile launches to overpower Ukrainian air defenses. Despite Russia's capacity to produce a substantial number of long-range missiles monthly, large-scale attacks have been relatively infrequent.
President Zelenskyy emphasized the urgent need for additional air defense systems from Western allies, citing recent deadly missile strikes on other Ukrainian cities. He underscored the importance of international solidarity in countering terrorism and preserving Ukraine's sovereignty.