S Jaishankar Slams Pakistan at UNGA, Calls for Return of PoK to India

Jaishankar condemned Pakistan's "harbouring of terrorists" and highlighted how the country’s obsession with terrorism has radicalized its own society. "When this polity instills such fanaticism among its people, its GDP can only be measured in terms of radicalization, and its exports in the form of terrorism. Today, we see the ills it sought to visit on others consume its own society," he remarked, calling it a case of "karma."