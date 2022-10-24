Salman Rushdie Loses Vision in One Eye, Use of One Hand: Agent

After being attacked while preparing ready to deliver a lecture in New York State two months ago, Salman Rushdie lost vision in one eye and use of one hand, his agent has confirmed.

The 75-year-old author was stabbed in the neck and torso as he entered the stage to deliver a lecture on artistic freedom at the Chautauqua Institution on August 12.

He had earlier received death threats from Iran following the publication of his book The Satanic Verses in the 1980s.

The full extent of Rushdie's wounds had not been known up until this point. However, Andrew Wylie (his agent) detailed how devastating and life-altering the attack had been in an interview with Spain's El Pas.

Wylie said, “[His wounds] were profound, but he’s [also] lost the sight of one eye. He had three serious wounds on his neck. One hand is incapacitated because the nerves in his arm were cut. And he has about 15 more wounds in his chest and torso. So, it was a brutal attack.”