Saudi Aramco Suspends Operations at Ras Tanura Refinery After Reported Drone Strike

Saudi Aramco has temporarily halted operations at its Ras Tanura refinery following reports of a drone strike in the area, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the situation. The company’s media office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to Turkiye Today, an Iranian drone allegedly targeted the facility early Monday, triggering a fire at the site. Thick plumes of smoke were reportedly seen rising from the refinery, with visuals circulating online showing the aftermath of the incident. The outlet, however, described the reports as “unconfirmed” at the time.

🔴#LATEST — Unconfirmed reports claim Iranian drone strikes on Aramco's oil facilities in Saudi Arabia pic.twitter.com/UfBDZThTk4 — Türkiye Today (@turkiyetodaycom) March 2, 2026

Reuters later reported that the fire, described as “small” and isolated, was brought under control following the suspected drone strike.

Ras Tanura is Saudi Aramco’s oldest and most advanced refinery, with the ability to process up to 550,000 barrels of crude oil and condensates daily. The facility is closely linked to the Ras Tanura Port, the world’s largest crude oil export terminal, which serves as a vital hub for shipments from Saudi Arabia to Asia, Europe, and the United States.

Officials are continuing to monitor the situation, but there have been no reports of casualties. The incident comes amid rising tensions in the region and highlights the vulnerability of key energy infrastructure to regional conflicts.