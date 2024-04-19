"...Send Rockets To Space, Not To Each Other," Says Elon Musk as Israel-Iran War Escalates

Israeli missile strikes targeting locations in Isfahan, Central Iran, have sparked a response from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who advocates for space exploration over terrestrial conflict.
According to ABC News, Israel launched missile strikes against Tehran, with uncertainty surrounding potential hits on sites in Syria and Iraq. Reports of explosions in Isfahan emerged shortly thereafter.
In a veiled comment post on 'X', Musk suggested redirecting efforts toward space exploration, stating, "We should send rockets not at each other, but rather to the stars." He further proposed a whimsical alternative to warfare, suggesting world leaders exchange memes for resolution.
"Maybe world leaders should just email memes at each other and let the public vote on who wins," Musk said, adding "I prefer that over war."
Iran's air defense systems were activated following the explosions near Isfahan's airport and an army base, as reported by state media.
The missile launches follow Iran's offensive against targets in Israel a week prior, involving a barrage of over 300 unmanned drones and missiles, according to Israeli military sources.
Syrian media reported attacks on Syrian Army locations in southern governorates, with Iraqi residents also reporting fighter jet activity.
Musk's stance on conflict in the Middle East is not unprecedented. Previously criticized for remarks on a social media platform, he later visited Israel, meeting top leaders and announcing donations to hospitals and humanitarian organizations amid regional tensions.