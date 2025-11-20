Sheikh Hasina Lives in India Without Passport: What Allows Her Stay

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been residing in India since her ouster on 5 August last year, staying in New Delhi under a residence permit that provides legal cover for long-term security.

Her residence follows a death sentence handed down by Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal on 17 November for “violent suppression of student protests.”

Dhaka has requested her extradition, but India has not acted on the request, and her stay continues with no defined end date.

Hasina’s arrival in India came after the sudden collapse of her government, triggered by widespread student-led protests across universities and cities in Bangladesh.

Offices were shut down, state institutions struggled to function, and the mounting pressure forced her resignation. She left her official residence and, accompanied by her sister, fled to India via helicopter through Agartala.

Following the tribunal’s verdict, India maintained a measured stance, acknowledging the decision while emphasising the well-being of the people of Bangladesh.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted priorities such as peace, democracy, inclusion, and regional stability, without committing to any extradition or outlining future steps.

Bangladesh had cancelled Hasina’s diplomatic passport in December 2024, but this did not affect her legal status in India.

Her residence permit remains valid, with her visa technically extended in January 2025. She has been provided a protected government residence in New Delhi, with strict security measures in place.

Legal experts note that under the India-Bangladesh extradition treaty, India may decline extradition requests in political cases or in instances involving death sentences.

While India does not officially label her stay as political asylum, her situation mirrors such a status. She can remain in Delhi until India decides how to respond to Bangladesh’s extradition request.

Until that decision is taken, her continued stay remains indefinite, with no clarity on its eventual duration.

