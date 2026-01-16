South Korean Court Hands Ex-President 5-Year Jail Term Over Failed Martial Law Bid

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol was on Friday sentenced to five years in prison by a court after his failed attempt to impose martial law. Yoon had been arrested last year during a second operation involving over 3,000 police personnel, marking the first arrest of a sitting South Korean president.

Advertisment

The Seoul Central District Court found Yoon guilty of using the presidential security service to obstruct authorities from executing a court-issued arrest warrant related to his martial law declaration. He was also convicted on charges including falsifying official documents and failing to follow the legal procedures required for implementing martial law.

This marks the first verdict in the criminal cases stemming from Yoon’s controversial martial law attempt.

“The defendant exploited his immense presidential authority to prevent the enforcement of legitimate warrants, effectively turning security officials—loyal to the Republic of Korea—into instruments for personal protection and gain,” stated the lead judge of the three-member panel.

Following the ruling, Yoon’s lawyer, Yoo Jung-hwa, announced plans to appeal, criticising the decision as politically motivated.

Yoon faces a separate trial that could result in a death sentence, charged with orchestrating an insurrection by unlawfully declaring martial law. He has maintained that the declaration fell within his presidential powers and was intended to alert the nation to opposition obstruction of government functions.

In April last year, Yoon was removed from office by the Constitutional Court for violating his official duties.

Also Read: Gourangalal Das Named India’s Next Ambassador to South Korea



Also Read: CM Talks About Establishing Assam as Semiconductor Hub in South Korea

