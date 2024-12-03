South Korea’s President Declares Emergency Martial Law

In a surprising move, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law on Tuesday, citing the need to protect the nation from "communist forces" and to address a growing political crisis.

Speaking in a live televised address, Yoon explained that the decision was made to safeguard a "liberal South Korea" from threats posed by North Korea’s communist regime and to eliminate what he called "anti-state elements."

Yoon’s declaration comes in the midst of a heated dispute over next year’s national budget bill, with his People Power Party at odds with the opposition Democratic Party. Tensions escalated last week when opposition MPs approved a drastically reduced budget plan in a parliamentary committee.

"The opposition party has paralyzed governance with no regard for the people’s livelihoods, focusing solely on impeachments, special investigations, and protecting their leader from justice," Yoon said, accusing the opposition of undermining the nation’s democratic order.

In his address, Yoon also criticized the opposition’s role in slashing key budgets, including those aimed at combating drug crimes and maintaining public security. He warned that these cuts could turn South Korea into a "drug haven" and plunge the country into a state of "public safety chaos."

Yoon labeled the opposition as "anti-state forces intent on overthrowing the regime," calling his decision to declare martial law "inevitable." He pledged to restore normalcy by swiftly removing what he termed "anti-state forces" to protect the nation’s core functions and democratic values.

This unprecedented move has sparked concerns about the growing political divide in South Korea, as the opposition continues to hold a majority in the 300-member National Assembly.