Sri Lanka Approves Free Tourist Visas for 35 Nations to Revive Tourism
In a move aimed at reviving its crisis-hit economy and bolstering tourism, Sri Lanka’s cabinet has approved a six-month pilot program to issue free 30-day tourist visas to visitors from 35 countries, including China, India, and Russia.
The initiative, set to launch on October 1, is part of the government's broader efforts to transform Sri Lanka into a "free visa country," similar to Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.
Cabinet spokesman and Transport Minister Bandula Gunawardana made the announcement during a weekly cabinet briefing, highlighting the strategic importance of the initiative in tapping into the rapidly growing global tourism industry. "The aim of the government is to transform Sri Lanka into a free visa country, much like Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, to tap into the benefits of a rapidly growing tourism industry," Gunawardana stated.
The list of eligible countries includes major tourism markets such as India, China, the UK, Germany, Russia, Australia, and several European and Asian nations. Other countries in the program are Belgium, Spain, Denmark, Poland, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Nepal, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Japan, and France, among others.
Sri Lanka, known for its stunning beaches, ancient temples, and world-renowned tea, has seen its tourism sector battered by consecutive crises—first the COVID-19 pandemic and then a severe financial meltdown in 2022. The economic turmoil led to mass protests and shortages of essential commodities, including fuel, causing a sharp decline in tourism.
However, the tourism industry has experienced a remarkable turnaround since 2023. By mid-August 2024, the country recorded nearly 2 million tourist arrivals, a significant recovery compared to pre-crisis levels in 2019. Sri Lanka expects to close the year with 2.3 million arrivals.
India remains the largest source of tourists, with 246,922 arrivals so far, followed by the UK with 123,992, according to the latest data from the Sri Lanka Development Authority. The country earned $1.5 billion from tourism in the first half of 2024, a notable increase from $875 million during the same period last year, according to the Sri Lankan central bank.
This visa initiative is expected to further accelerate Sri Lanka's tourism growth and contribute significantly to its economic recovery.