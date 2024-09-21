Sri Lanka Votes For 1st Time Since 2022 Crisis; Economy Takes Focus

The Sri Lanka Opinion Tracker Survey and data from Numbers.Ik reveal that economic issues remain paramount for voters, especially given the staggering inflation rates of 70 per cent and a 45 per cent devaluation of the currency that characterized the 2022 crisis. The aftermath of the crisis triggered a massive anti-government uprising, culminating in the storming of the presidential residence and the subsequent exodus of the Rajapaksa family. As Sri Lankans prepare to cast their votes, the outcome will likely hinge on their perceptions of recovery and accountability in the wake of recent hardships.