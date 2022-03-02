State of the Union Speech: Biden says US with People of Ukraine

United States (US) President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union Speech on Tuesday night started with the ongoing crisis in Ukraine which was one among the wide-range of topics that was lined up in the speech.

"Let each of us if you're able to stand, stand and send an unmistakable signal to Ukraine and to the world," Biden said.

He also said, “The US and our allies will defend every inch of NATO territory with full force of our collective power. Ukrainians are fighting back with pure courage. Putin may gain makes gains on the battlefield but he'll have to continue to pay a high price over the long run.”

Accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden said, “Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks but he'll never gain the hearts and souls of the Ukrainian people, and he will never weaken the resolve of the free world.”

In the wide-ranging speech, Biden also announced closing the US airspace to Russian aircraft.

He said, “We will join our allies in closing off American airspace to all Russian flights.”

Ahead of Biden's arrival, the flags were passed out in the House chamber, the venue for his speech. Several women members of Congress arrived wearing the flag's colors of yellow and blue.