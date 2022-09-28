Stop Meddling With Afghanistan's Internal Affairs: Taliban To Pakistan

Referring to remarks by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claiming the presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Taliban on Tuesday called on Pakistan to stop meddling in Afghanistan's internal affairs.

The Taliban Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, called on Pakistan to stop interfering in Afghanistan's internal issues, reported Tolo News. Stanekzai said that the Islamic Emirate denies and condemns the claims and that it will also not allow anyone to make such statements toward Afghanistan.

"We strongly condemned the Pakistan Prime Minister's action. We don't allow anyone to speak against the Islamic Emirate ... If Pakistan has an economic problem and is placed on a blacklist of the International Monetary Fund, no one takes their call to give them money. If you (Pakistan) are not given a loan, it is your problem--find your way through any way you can, but don't talk about the dignity of the people of Afghanistan and don't defame Afghanistan just to earn some money," he said.

Notably, Pakistan's Prime Minister raised concern over the threat of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan.