Strong 6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern Java, Indonesia: No Major Damage Reported

A powerful magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck the southern region of Indonesia's main island of Java on Saturday, with no immediate reports of injuries or significant property damage. There was no tsunami warning issued following the quake.
According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred 102 kilometers (63 miles) south of Banjar city, at a depth of 68.3 kilometers (42.4 miles). The impact was felt strongly, with high-rise buildings in Jakarta swaying for about a minute, while two-storey homes shook notably in the provincial capital of Bandung and satellite cities including Depok, Tangerang, Bogor, and Bekasi.
Reports indicate that the tremor was also felt in other cities across West Java, Yogyakarta, and East Java province, as stated by Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency. The agency cautioned about potential aftershocks.
Earthquakes are a common occurrence in Indonesia, given its geographical location, although they are seldom felt in Jakarta. Notably, a magnitude 5.6 earthquake in 2022 resulted in the loss of at least 602 lives in West Java's Cianjur city, marking it as the deadliest since the 2018 quake and tsunami in Sulawesi, which claimed over 4,300 lives.
The devastating 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake triggered a tsunami that claimed more than 230,000 lives in various countries, with the majority in Indonesia's Aceh province.