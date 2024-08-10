Students Besiege Bangladesh SC, Give Chief Justice Deadline To Resign
Following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, protests in Bangladesh have shifted focus to the Supreme Court. Thousands of student protesters have now encircled the court, demanding the resignation of all judges, including Chief Justice.
The unrest erupted after Chief Justice convened a full-court meeting without consulting the newly formed interim government. Students accuse the judges of conspiring against the interim administration, fueling their call for accountability. As tensions escalated, reports suggest the Chief Justice might have fled the premises amid the chaos.
The planned full-court meeting was abruptly canceled as protesters, undeterred, continued their siege of the Supreme Court, issuing a one-hour ultimatum for the Chief Justice to resign.
These latest demonstrations follow a student-led uprising that led to Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus assuming leadership of a caretaker government. Over the past month, violent protests have claimed at least 450 lives, resulting in the end of Sheikh Hasina's autocratic rule.
Hasina, facing serious allegations including murder, forced disappearances, and corruption, resigned and left Bangladesh on August 5 under mounting pressure from demonstrators.
An interim government led by Yunus has been established, with a constitutional requirement for elections to be held within 90 days. However, Yunus, the military, and the president have yet to provide a timeline for the elections.