Sunita Williams' Rescue Delayed: What Went Wrong with SpaceX Launch?

SpaceX was forced to abort its highly anticipated Crew-10 mission just moments before launch, delaying the return of NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been stranded aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for nine months. The launch, originally scheduled for Thursday, March 13, was halted due to a critical hydraulic system issue with a ground support clamp arm at Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

Technical Setback Forces Last-Minute Scrub

NASA and SpaceX confirmed that the launch was scrubbed following the detection of a malfunction within the transporter-erector system—a crucial structure that secures the Falcon 9 rocket before liftoff. The faulty clamp arm raised concerns about stability and safety, compelling mission managers to delay the launch. Additionally, unfavorable weather conditions, including high winds and precipitation along Dragon’s flight path, contributed to the decision to postpone.

NASA has now set the next available launch attempt for no earlier than 7:03 p.m. EDT (4:33 a.m. IST) on Friday, March 14, contingent on the resolution of the technical issue.

Standing down from tonight's launch opportunity of @NASA's Crew-10 mission to the @Space_Station — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 12, 2025

Prolonging an Already Lengthy Stay

The delay prolongs an already extended stay for Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who arrived at the ISS in June 2023 aboard Boeing’s Starliner. Their intended return was derailed by propulsion issues with the Starliner spacecraft, rendering it unsafe for reentry. Consequently, NASA expedited the Crew-10 mission by two weeks to facilitate their return.

Crew-10, consisting of NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, JAXA’s Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos’ Kirill Peskov, will replace the current team aboard the ISS. Upon their arrival, Williams and Wilmore, along with NASA astronaut Nick Hague and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, are expected to return to Earth aboard the Crew Dragon capsule that has been docked at the ISS since September.

Awaiting a Safe Return

If the Crew-10 mission proceeds as planned on March 14, Williams and Wilmore could commence their return journey by March 17, depending on weather conditions. NASA had initially aimed for a quicker turnaround time to optimize the use of consumables on the ISS, making the mission’s postponement a logistical challenge.

Despite the setback, NASA and SpaceX remain committed to ensuring the safety of the crew and the success of the mission. "It’s been a roller coaster for them, probably a little bit more so than for us," Williams commented before the planned launch. "We're here, we have a mission — we're just doing what we do every day, and every day is interesting because we're up in space."