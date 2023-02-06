Third Quake Of Magnitude 6.0 Jolts Turkey

Three earthquakes rocked Turkey on Monday as the country is still assessing the number of casualties and the damage.

The third earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale hit Goksun, Turkey on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Goksun is a town and district of Kahramanmaras Province in Turkey's Mediterranean region.

The earthquake occurred at 12:02:11(UTC) and hit 5 km North East (NE) of Goksun, Turkey on Monday at a depth of 10 km, USGS stated.

The earthquake's epicenter was located at 38.061°N and 36.537°E, respectively.

The recent earthquake is the third to hit Turkey on Monday.

Earlier, a 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey just hours after a massive earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on the Richter scale hit 26 km East of Turkey's Nurdagi on Monday.

According to CNN, the deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit southern Turkey in the early hours of Monday has claimed more than 500 lives in nearby regions as well as Syria.

At least 284 people have been killed and close to 2,300 injured in Turkey, the American broadcaster reported citing the country's Vice President Fuat Oktay. According to Oktay, more than 1,700 buildings have been damaged across 10 Turkish cities.

In Syria, at least 237 people were killed and 639 injured, Syrian state-run news agency SANA reported, citing a Health Ministry official.

One of the largest earthquakes to hit Turkey in more than a century, it caused vibrations throughout the area, collapsed buildings, and forced people to flee into the streets.

Condolences poured in from across the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and condoled the loss of life in the massive quake.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that "search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched" to the areas hit by the quake.

Moreover, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also tweeted and expressed grief over the loss of lives in the tragic earthquake that jolted both Turkey and Syria.

"Deeply distressed by the loss of lives and damage in the earthquake in Turkiye," he wrote on Twitter as he conveyed his support to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

