“This Time It Will Not Miss the Target”: Iranian TV Threatens Donald Trump

Iran has issued a startling threat against former U.S. President Donald Trump, with state-run television airing a message that appeared to reference the assassination attempt he survived in 2024.

On Wednesday, Iranian state TV showed footage and images from the July 13, 2024, rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Trump was wounded, alongside a written warning: “This time the bullet will not miss the target.” The broadcast was widely interpreted as a direct message aimed at Trump amid the ongoing diplomatic and political standoff between Tehran and Washington.

The hostile message comes as Iran faces widespread protests, the largest in years, which began in late 2025 and have continued into 2026. Iranians have taken to the streets in cities across the country, driven by economic hardships and demands for political change.

By airing an image of President Trump after the attempted assassination, Iran’s state TV is issuing a direct threat to the United States and to President Trump: “This time, the bullet won’t miss.” says the sign in Persian. pic.twitter.com/BDj7zn8wRs — ثنا ابراهیمی | Sana Ebrahimi (@__Injaneb96) January 14, 2026

Tensions escalated after Trump repeatedly warned of possible U.S. military intervention if Iran’s authorities continued their violent crackdown on protesters. Tehran, for its part, has accused the United States of seeking to exploit internal unrest.

In recent days, Trump said he had been informed that the killings of protesters in Iran had “stopped” and that there were reportedly no plans for executions, drawing a cautious pause in his public threats of military action.

Iran’s broadcast comes against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical unease, with Tehran also warning that U.S. military bases in the region could be targeted if Washington carries out strikes.

This is not the first time Iran has issued threats toward Trump. During his presidency, Tehran condemned the January 2020 U.S. drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, and state-linked media have previously shared hostile imagery and messages targeting Trump.

