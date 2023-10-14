Those Backing Hamas Are Supporting Terrorism: Assam CM

As the war between Israel and Palestine intensifies with several countries and parties divided into supporting either of the two countries, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that those who are supporting Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas in the ongoing conflict against Israel are actually supporting terrorism.
Expressing deep concern over the ongoing war between the two nations, CM Sarma said, “Hamas is a terrorist organization, and our country is staunchly against terrorism, both within our boundaries and on a global scale. India has been a victim of terrorism, and we empathize with all nations affected by these acts.”
He said, “No one should support Hamas. Supporting Hamas is supporting terrorism. Those who are standing in march in its support should be dealt with strictly.”
In a major escalation on October 7, Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Israel, firing a barrage of rockets into the southern and central parts of the country.
More than 24 hours after Hamas launched rocket attacks followed by an unprecedented ground assault, firefights between forces and terrorists were ongoing in Kfar Aza, close to the Gaza border. The IDF was attempting to neutralise all terrorists still present, The Times of Israel reported.
Meanwhile, Israel's security cabinet approved the "war situation" and took "significant military steps according to Article 40 of Basic Law: The Government."," Israel Prime Minister's Office announced on X. According to the Israel PM's Office, the war was forced on Israel in a "terrorist assault from the Gaza strip" which started at 6 am (local time) on Saturday.