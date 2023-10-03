Three Scientists Awarded Nobel Prize 2023 in Physics for Research on Electrons in Flashes of Light

The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics have been awarded to Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L'Huillier for their groundbreaking experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light enabling the study of “electron dynamics in matter”.
This recognition by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences celebrates their remarkable contributions to the field.
The Nobel Laureates in Physics for 2023 have significantly advanced the ability to explore and understand the behavior of electrons within atoms and molecules. Their experiments have provided humanity with revolutionary tools for delving into the intricate world of these subatomic particles.
Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz, and Anne L’Huillier have successfully pioneered a technique for generating ultra-short pulses of light, measuring attoseconds in duration.