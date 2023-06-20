Titanic Submarine Missing: 5 Things To Know

Time is running out fast as rescuers are trying to locate a tourist submarine that had embarked on a trip to the Titanic shipwreck. The Titan submarine went missing less than two hours after its dive on Sunday. According to reports, it has a range of 96 hours, out of which 70 hours of oxygen remains.
The RMS Titanic Mission has been undertaken by OceanGate Expedition. The submarine has a capacity of five people and is on a mission to visit the site where the debris of sunken Titanic ship fell.
British businessman Hamish Harding is one of the passengers onboard the submarine. The 58-year-old is an aviator, a space tourist, and chairman of Dubai-based Action Aviation.
Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman are also onboard the submarine, reported Reuters. Dawood is the vice chairman of one of the largest conglomerates in Pakistan, Engro Corporation, which has investments in fertilizers, vehicle manufacturing, energy, and digital technologies.
According to several media reports, the founder and chief executive officer of OceanGate, Stockton Rush is also on the submarine along with French pilot Paul-Henry Nargeolet.
The Titan, the submarine that is on the exploration mission, weighs at 10,432 kilograms and can reach depths of up to 13,100 feet, the website of the company mentioned.