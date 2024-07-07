Tragic Electrocution During Rath Yatra in Bangladesh's Bogura Claims 5 Lives

In a tragic incident during the Rath Yatra in Bangladesh's Bogura on Sunday afternoon, at least five people lost their lives due to electrocution, reports said.
On the other hand, another 37 individuals were critically injured and hospitalized.
According to reports, the incident occurred at around 5:30 pm when the top of the chariot came in contact with an overhead electric wire, just 10-15 minutes after the Rath Yatra had been inaugurated. Reports indicate that the victims, including women and children, collapsed before anyone realised what actually happened.
Reportedly, the deceased persons have been identified as Alok Sarkar (40), Atashi Rani (40), Naresh Mahanta (65), and Ranjita Mahanta (60).
The critically injured were taken to different hospitals following the incident, reports said.