Tragic Fire Claims Lives of 2 Bangladeshi Journos, PEC Urges Thorough Investigation

“It’s shocking that two young reporters had to lose their lives in the accident along with many other Bangla citizens. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina- led Bangladesh government in Dhaka should thoroughly investigate all the causes of the shocking fire incident in a crowded area and put accountability on guilty individuals,” said Blaise Lempen, president of PEC (https://pressemblem.ch/), adding that the nearest family members of both Abhishruti and Tusar should be compensated adequately.