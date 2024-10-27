World

Tragic Truck-Bus Collision in Mexico Claims 24 Lives, Several Injured

The incident occurred on a highway linking Zacatecas with Aguascalientes when a container loaded with corn detached from the truck and collided with the passenger bus.
Updated on

A cargo truck collided with a passenger bus in Mexico’s central state of Zacatecas, claiming at least 24 lives and injuring several others on Saturday, reports said.

The incident occurred on a highway linking Zacatecas with Aguascalientes when a container loaded with corn detached from the truck and collided with the passenger bus.

A senior Zacatecas official, confirmed the fatalities in a social media video, stating "Preliminary reports indicate 24 passengers have died, and five others are injured and receiving medical attention."

The bus was en route from Tepic, in Nayarit state, to Ciudad Juarez on the U.S. border. Authorities have temporarily closed the highway, deploying army personnel, National Guard units, and civil protection forces to the scene to assist with the response and investigation. Local authorities are investigating potential causes that led to the incident.

