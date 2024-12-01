Tribal Clashes in Pakistan's Kurram Leave 130 Dead, 186 Injured

The death toll in the ongoing tribal clashes in Pakistan's Kurram district has surged to 130, with at least six additional fatalities and eight more injuries reported on Sunday. The violence, now in its 11th consecutive day, has left a total of 186 people injured.

The intense clashes have led to the closure of vital routes, including the main Peshawar-Parachinar road, disrupting travel and halting movement at the Pak-Afghan Kharlachi border. These closures have exacerbated shortages of essential supplies such as oil, food, and medicines in the region. Additionally, the Kurram area is experiencing a communication blackout, with mobile and internet services cut off. In light of the unrest, schools in the region have also been forced to shut down.

Deputy Commissioner Javed Ullah Mehsud confirmed that police and security forces have been deployed throughout Lower Kurram, with ongoing efforts to negotiate a ceasefire. “We remain optimistic about progress toward a ceasefire and the reopening of transport routes,” Mehsud said.

The violence, which began on November 21 with the ambush of two separate convoys under police escort, claimed 52 lives on its first day. Despite a recent ceasefire agreement, which was quickly violated, the clashes have only intensified, with police struggling to regain control. A previous truce, brokered last week, lasted for only 10 days before sporadic violence resumed.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan reported 79 deaths in Kurram between July and October, further underscoring the ongoing instability in the region. Efforts to broker peace, including a seven-day truce facilitated by provincial officials in November, have failed to bring lasting peace.

A high-level delegation, including KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and IGP Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, attempted to mediate another ceasefire last weekend, but violence erupted again soon after.

The situation remains dire, with hopes for a ceasefire and the restoration of essential services hanging in the balance.