On Nuclear Talks With Iran, Trump Says, "Big Decision to Make..."

US President Donald Trump on Friday said the United States faces a “big decision” in its ongoing Iran nuclear talks, describing Tehran as “very dangerous” and “very difficult” while maintaining that he prefers a peaceful resolution.

The remarks came a day after the third round of negotiations between the United States and Iran concluded in Geneva on Thursday. Another round of discussions is scheduled to be held today as both sides continue diplomatic engagement amid heightened regional tensions.

Speaking at a public event in Texas, Trump underlined the stakes involved in the Iran nuclear talks. “We have a very big decision to make. Not easy,” he said, accusing Iran of decades of violence and instability.

Trump’s Warning

Trump asserted that any agreement with Tehran must be substantive. “They want to make a deal, but got to make a deal that’s meaningful,” he said, indicating that Washington would not accept symbolic concessions.

He referred to past US military action, saying, “We hit them real hard, as you know, with those beautiful B2 bombers, and recently knocked out their nuclear capability.” However, he reiterated that he would prefer diplomacy over force. “I’d rather do it the peaceful way, but they’re very difficult people. Very dangerous people,” he added.

The President also cited the human toll of recent regional unrest. “It’s been terrible. 32,000 people have been killed over the last two to three months,” he said, without elaborating further.

Dissatisfaction With Iran

Earlier in the day, Trump told reporters that no final decision had been taken on Iran. He made it clear that Washington remains dissatisfied with Tehran’s negotiating approach.

“We haven’t made a final decision. We’re not exactly happy with the way they’re negotiating. They cannot have nuclear weapons,” he said. “We’re not thrilled with the way they’re negotiating. So we’ll see how it all works.”

He added that Iran was not offering what the United States considered necessary for an agreement. “I am not happy with the fact that they are not willing to give us what we have to have,” Trump said, confirming that additional talks would take place.

Talks Continue

The latest Geneva round comes against the backdrop of a significant US military build-up in the Middle East. Several countries have advised their citizens to leave Iran amid concerns over potential American strikes.

The renewed diplomatic push is aimed at easing tensions between Washington and Tehran even as military preparedness in the region remains high. With another round of negotiations underway, Trump’s insistence on a “meaningful” deal signals that the coming days could prove decisive for the future of the Iran nuclear talks.