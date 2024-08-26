Trump Plans to Include Elon Musk in Cabinet If Re-Elected

In a recent interview with Shawn Ryan, the host of 'The Shawn Ryan Show,' former US President Donald Trump discussed his potential future administration and the role of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Trump stated that if elected, he would like to include Musk in his cabinet, though he expressed doubts about Musk’s ability to handle the demands due to his many existing responsibilities.
Trump acknowledged Musk’s expertise, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI), and suggested that Musk could still contribute significantly. “He wants to be involved now. Look, he's running big businesses and all that, so he can't really. I don't think he'd be [able to handle the work of cabinet]. I'd put him in the cabinet, absolutely. But I don't know how he could do that with all the things he's got going,” Trump said.
Trump further elaborated on Musk’s potential contributions: “But he can sort of, as the expression goes, consult with the country and give you some very good ideas, like on AI. There's nobody knows more about it than Elon. It's a big thing.”
Trump expressed concern about the US falling behind in AI development, particularly in comparison to China. “It's very important for the country. If we don't do it, China is going to do it or somebody else. But most likely China. And China is working right now to develop a massive flood of electricity. And we don't, because we have people that are not even thinking about that,” he said.
Describing Musk as an “unusual character” and a “genius,” Trump emphasized the need to value such individuals. “We have a great relationship. He's [Musk is] great. He is a totally unusual character. He's great, and he's smart, and we have to cherish our geniuses. You know, we don't have too many of them. He is a brilliant guy, and what he really would like to do is get involved in cutting some of the fat. And he does know how to do it, and he loves the country. You know, it's just an amazing thing.”
Trump also highlighted the significance of the upcoming election, stating, “We have to win this election. This election is going. November 5 will be the most important day, in my opinion, in the history of our country, because if our country goes the wrong way with this election, I think this country is doomed.”
Regarding his recent podcast episode with Musk, Trump remarked on its immense popularity: “I hear it had hundreds of millions of people. I heard it had the biggest audience that there's ever been. I mean, would you say that's a correct statement? There's never been anything even close. I heard 750 million people. I mean, numbers that are crazy.”