Trump Shot During Pennsylvania Rally, Slightly Injured

The shooting took place just two days before the start of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where Trump is set to formally become the party's nominee. "It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA," Trump added.