Trump Shot During Pennsylvania Rally, Slightly Injured

In a shocking incident, former U.S. President Donald Trump was shot at during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump, who was not seriously injured, recounted the experience on his Truth Social site, stating, "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin."
The incident occurred seven minutes into the rally on Saturday, with thousands of Trump supporters in attendance. News channels captured the event live as the 78-year-old former President ducked, and Secret Service agents quickly surrounded and escorted him off the stage. Trump's Communications Director, Steven Cheung, confirmed that Trump is "fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility."
As the shots rang out, Trump was seen raising a fist to the crowd in defiance and could be heard making a few comments on an audio feed from the stage. The Secret Service agents' rapid response was praised by Trump, who said, "I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania."
Tragically, the incident resulted in one fatality and another person being badly injured. "Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured," Trump stated in his post.
The shooting took place just two days before the start of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where Trump is set to formally become the party's nominee. "It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA," Trump added.
Meanwhile, the police authorities are continuing to investigate the incident, and further details about the shooter and the motive are yet to be revealed.