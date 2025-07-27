Two Fires in Five Months — Is Denver Airport Becoming a Red Flag for 737 Safety?

A potential aviation disaster was narrowly averted at Denver International Airport on Saturday when an American Airlines flight was forced to abort takeoff after its landing gear caught fire, triggering smoke and panic on board.

The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. local time, as the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft was accelerating on the runway for departure. The flight, originally bound for Charlotte, North Carolina, was carrying 173 passengers and six crew members, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Moments before takeoff, the flight crew detected a mechanical issue with the landing gear, prompting an immediate halt to the takeoff sequence. Seconds later, flames erupted from the aircraft’s undercarriage, and smoke began to fill the cabin, forcing the crew to initiate an emergency evacuation.

Panic on the Tarmac

Dramatic video footage from the scene showed chaotic scenes as frightened passengers slid down emergency chutes onto the runway. Thick smoke billowed from beneath the aircraft as emergency personnel from the Denver Fire Department and airport rescue units rushed to the site.

According to airport officials, the fire broke out while the plane was still on the runway. Five passengers were assessed for injuries at the scene, and one individual was transported for further medical attention. The fire was brought under control and declared extinguished by 5:10 p.m.

Aircraft Had Prior Maintenance Issue

American Airlines confirmed in a statement that the incident was related to a “maintenance issue” involving a tire on the landing gear, which had already been reported prior to departure.

“All customers and crew deplaned safely, and the aircraft was taken out of service for inspection,” the airline said. Passengers were later transported to the terminal by shuttle buses.

The FAA has launched an investigation into the malfunction, and the aircraft remains grounded pending further inspection.

Recurring Concerns at Denver

This is the second such fire-related incident involving an American Airlines-operated Boeing 737 at Denver International Airport in just five months. In March, another aircraft — this one bound for Dallas — caught fire on the tarmac, prompting renewed concerns about aircraft maintenance standards and operational safety.

As investigations continue, aviation safety experts are calling for stricter oversight of maintenance protocols, especially involving aging aircraft and high-frequency flight routes.

No fatalities or major injuries were reported in Saturday's incident.

