Iran War: UK Allows US Use of Bases for 'Limited Defensive Purpose'

The United Kingdom has approved a US request to use British military bases for limited action against Iranian missile sites, Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed on Sunday. The decision comes after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran earlier this weekend, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran across the region.

The UK government clarified that while it did not participate in the initial US-Israel offensive, it has agreed to grant access to its bases for what Starmer described as a “specific and limited defensive purpose.”

UK Decision

In an official statement, Starmer said Washington sought permission to use British bases to prevent Iran from launching further missile attacks across West Asia.

“The United States has requested permission to use British bases for that specific and limited defensive purpose,” he said, adding that the decision was taken to stop Iranian missile fire that could endanger civilians and put British lives at risk.

Starmer emphasised that the UK “will not join offensive action now” and framed the move under the principle of collective self-defence in line with international law. He said the government would publish a summary of its legal advice to support the decision.

Bases Likely To Be Used

According to a BBC report, the United States is likely to utilise RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire and Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. Both facilities have previously supported long-range US bombing missions.

US President Donald Trump had earlier indicated that use of the bases “may be necessary” if Iran declined to reach a deal.

The US-Israel strikes on Iran began early Saturday. Since then, Tehran has launched attacks targeting US assets and countries hosting American forces, including Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Iraq.

British Forces, Citizens

Starmer noted that British aircraft are already operating in the Middle East in a defensive capacity and have intercepted Iranian strikes. “Our partners in the Gulf have asked us to do more to defend them and it’s my duty to protect British lives,” he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted that around 200,000 British nationals are currently in the region, including residents and travellers. He said the government would continue providing support and is considering evacuation measures if airspace closures persist.

The UK’s decision signals a calibrated alignment with Washington’s security objectives, while maintaining a distinction between defensive cooperation and direct participation in offensive military operations.