Ukraine Crisis: President Zelenskyy Speaks to PM Modi

Amid the continuing Russian attack on Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday seeking "political support" at the United Nations Security Council to condemn Russia’s invasion.

President Zelenskyy, taking to twitter wrote, “Spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Informed of the course of repulsing Russian aggression. More than 100,000 invaders are on our land. They insidiously fire on residential buildings. Urged India to give us political support in the UN Security Council. Stop the aggressor together!"

A statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office said, "President Zelenskyy briefed the Prime Minister in detail about the ongoing conflict situation in Ukraine. Prime Minister expressed his deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict."

"He reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue, and expressed India's willingness to contribute in any way towards peace efforts. Prime Minister also conveyed India's deep concern for the safety and security of Indian citizens, including students, present in Ukraine. He sought facilitation by Ukrainian authorities to expeditiously and safely evacuate Indian citizens," it added.

Notably, Russia on Friday vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution on Ukraine, while India, China and the UAE abstained from the vote. The vote was 11 in favor one against and three abstentions. India abstained from voting saying that the path of the “diplomacy was given up”.

Meanwhile, Russian Embassy in India tweeted that it was "highly appreciative" of India's "independent and balanced" position at the UN.